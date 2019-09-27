At what cost?
In a past letter to the Register, our past director of our victims’ shelter stated that funding for rehabilitation of sex-trafficked girls and women had been cut.
For once we don’t have to blame the Tea-Party triumvirate at the state Capitol. According to a release from the Washington Post, this cut was made at the national level.
One victims’ advocate who investigated the cut could find no reason given, leading her to believe that it was “more political than procedural.”
Now we learn that facilities for children of military families, ones they once depended on, which are now in deplorable conditions, would finally be repaired and available again as Congress approved $13 million in the 2019 budget for this purpose.
From a Sept. 12 news report, “The Trump administration just killed this project, as well as a handful of others at schools and family support facilities on military bases … to fund the border wall that the majority of Americans say they do not want.” (Herald Democrat)
“Trump’s move represents a betrayal of military families, many of whom supported him in the 2016 election.”
From The Week on Sept. 20, Trump has “spent upwards of $100 million in taxpayer money on 200-plus golf outings to his properties. That’s all on top of the ‘tens if not hundreds of millions’ corporate executives, evangelical organizations and at least 22 foreign governments have spent at his Washington, D.C. and other hotels ‘to curry favor.’ Do Americans understand … Trump is taking your money and giving it to himself? Why aren’t public officials stepping up?”
Why? Because We The People are not demanding it. There are more than betrayed veterans and trafficked victims here; there is a degradation of our entire social culture at the expense of one sociopath president-by-default. We can’t let this happen again.
Carmen Karston, Gainesville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.