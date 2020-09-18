Let me take issue with a couple of specific sentences in Mr. Ramsey's article (“Voting could be as easy as a grocery run,” Sept. 8). He says "...the president is conducting a national campaign about the dangers of casting a vote with an envelope and a stamp instead of by standing in line...". Not true. The president is fine with absentee ballots, but is opposed to mailing ballots to every registered voter using outdated voter rolls. Ramsey fails to notice the difference.
Mr. Ramsey says, "Some argue – with little evidence – that voting by mail is insecure…." Again not true. There is ample evidence, if common sense fails, that flooding a district with unsolicited ballots makes fraud very easy and mostly undetectable. Here he is talking about Texas, and the difference between absentee and mail-in is clear. Mr. Ramsey neglects to mention that difference.
Johnny Bittick, Gainesville
