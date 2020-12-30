Greetings to the members of the Republican Party in the great state of Texas, from a Californian transplant from Texas. I came to California 35 years ago from North Texas primarily seeking a better climate to grow old in. That part worked out pretty well, as nobody can dispute that the year around weather in California is quite enjoyable. However, the political climate, not so much. Thirty-five years ago the state was beginning to shift from “right wing” to “left wing” and after I arrived we still had a few good years with a couple of pretty darn good Republican governors along the way. That’s all changed. The state is now approximately 70% Democrat and less than 25% Republican. And it really sucks. The cost of living has increased 10-fold, the roads are horrible, housing is out of control and taxes are beyond what most can afford. This letter is a brief warning to Texans to be careful what you wish for. Last week Tesla, Oracle, and Hewlett-Packard all announced that they’re moving operations to Texas. Sounds great until you realize that they’ll be bringing tens of thousands of employees with them and you can bet your sweet heinie that the majority will be Democrats. The last thing Texas needs is for your great state to become “left wing” and head down the same road that California has dwindled too. By the way, I may be back soon.
Elwin Haddix, Ben Lomond, California
