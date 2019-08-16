The consequences of hateful rhetoric. Seemingly intelligent, thoughtful, spirit-filled citizens of these United States of America who continue to support this experiment with Trumpism are seeing the results: ugly racism and white supremacy.
Some people seem to be more interested in their pocketbook or bottom line than the moral state of our country.
In 1869 the Klu Klux Klan (KKK) was designated by the Congress of the United States as a terrorist organization. In 1915, the KKK, was again under full bloom and uncontrolled hate and terrorism was abound.
The support this president has shown white supremacists puts Donald Trump one pointy MAGA hat away from being a full-blown KKK member himself. It is time to put this hate to an end. But who is going to do this?
In the 1930s wealthy German businessmen supporting Hitler then contributed to the rise of the Nazi Party. Although they felt Hitler was a buffoon and they could control him, they supported him because they were afraid of socialism and communism, which might affect their bottom line. Sound familiar?
Trump is weaponizing hate, much like Hitler did. Inciting the hate, the ethnic slurs and ugliness.
At Trump rallies, supporters yell slogans like “lock her up,” “send them back,” “build the wall, kill them all” and gets the Trump supporters into a hate-filled frenzy. Yet Trump stands there and smiles and says nothing to stop it.
Trump’s own scatological reference to African countries, referring to people of color as “dogs” or “animals” that “infect our country,” then describing immigrants of color “the worst of the worst” and Baltimore as “infected with rats, who could live there?”
Fostering an environment of division and hate, much the way the Nazi party did in the 1930s. Division is his re-election strategy, firming up his political base of fellow haters.
Who are we morally as a country? Following a lead whose campaign is centered around hatred of “them”? Any of us could end up as them.
Thus far, this has led to a deadly mix of white nationalism and gun violence. Take a lesson from past history, as history repeats itself.
Diana Jo Nardecchia, Gainesville
