Our Fall Beef Cattle Management Program this past Thursday was well attended with 73 farmers and ranchers learning more about weaning and marketing their calves, culling and marketing their cull cows, and managing their pastures to increase forage production and grazing!
We had some great speakers including our own Ron Gill, Texas A&M AgriLife beef cattle specialist, Noble Research Institute’s consultants Hugh Aljoe and Eddie Funderburg, NRCS grazing land specialist Kevin Derzofp, and yours truly to finish off the day’s agenda. We raised enough money to give several $500 youth scholarships to students who apply and qualify, and who are attending college to study a field in agriculture.
A big hats off to our many sponsors who support us and our mission to educate our farmers and ranchers and to fund ag scholarships! They included Red Red River Farm Co-op, Smith Feed Store, Tony’s Seed & Feed, United Ag & Turf, McCoy’s Building Supply, Zimmerer Kubota, Landmark Bank, Legend Bank, Texas Farm Credit, Lone Star Ag Credit and Pearson Livestock Equipment. Also thanks to our door prize sponsors — Dennards, Sprayco, Legend Bank, Flusche Welding and M&M Ag Products. Thanks to David Fogle, president, and the Cooke County Fair Association for hosting the event. Thanks to Troy Sicking of Rohmer’s for catering a tasty strip steak for lunch. And last but certainly not least, thanks to our very own Kelly Huston along with Barbara Henderson for handling the registration table and getting folks signed in. With everyone’s help it was a big success! Thanks to all the folks that attended!
Marty Morgan, Cooke County ag agent, Gainesville
