For those of you who are considering taking and/or not taking the COVID-19 vaccine, please be aware. Earlier this year, Congress passed legislation to prevent insurers from applying member cost sharing, which includes copays, deductibles and coinsurance, to cost associated with coronavirus vaccinations. They also tacked on rules barring pharmacies, physicians and hospitals from billing patients for vaccine administration.
Someone has to inject the vaccine into the patient; that isn’t free especially when we have 328-plus million residence in the United States who are being asked to get vaccinated! The question is that if a citizen, an immigrant living in the country illegally or an indigent person walks into an outpatient department that charges a facility fee or a visit fee for in-person appointments and gets the COVID-19 vaccine shot. Will there be a chance that they get charged? There is but one answer, “yes.” The vaccine is paid for by the federal government, but most providers will charge an office visit fee. Please always ask the provider if there is an extra charge for them to vaccinate you with the vaccine. The government always leaves loopholes that most people aren’t aware of.
Ken Arterbury, Whitesboro
