So, what is the plan now? The county commissioners voted to keep the statue. Why the continued demonstrations? Is PRO Gainesville hoping that the county will change its mind? I don't think that is likely. The change must take place when each commissioner comes up for reelection, and PRO Gainesville needs to do the work of bringing the voters to their point of view. Distancing PRO Gainesville from the Marxist BLM movement is probably a good first step in bringing legitimacy to their voice in the eyes of the voters.
We were at the demonstration last Sunday and noticed a lot of foul language and obscene gestures on both sides, so keep the children at home. Also a couple of banners on the counter-protest side had unacceptable words that have no place in public discourse.
Louis Zaragoza, Gainesville
