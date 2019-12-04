I’m glad that you publish a variety of perspectives in your “Opinion” column, but I hope readers are aware that some of the writers in that column make up their own facts. For example, on Tuesday, George Will attacked Elizabeth Warren’s plan to finance “Medicare for All” by increasing taxes on the wealthy. After presenting a lot of dollar amounts and percentages, Will concludes, “The spending commitments would remain in place, so where would government then go for revenues? To where most of America’s money is: the middle class.”
I happened to read that column on the same day I read that G. William Domhoff, of the University of California at Santa Cruz, reported that in 2010 the top 1% of households owned 35.4% of all privately held wealth, and the next 19% had 53.5%, leaving just 11% of total wealth to the bottom 80% (wage and salary workers).
Donald Rohmer, Muenster
