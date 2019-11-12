I’m writing to dispel a myth surrounding EDP Renewables, the owner and operator of the proposed Wildcat Creek Wind Farm in Cooke County. Some have falsely accused the company of being controlled by China.
As a 20-year United States military veteran and an employee of EDPR, I’m personally and professionally offended by this false accusation. EDPR employs dozens of military veterans like me who have put our lives on the line to serve our country. The idea that we’re being swayed by Chinese influence is ludicrous.
Wind energy is an all-American, domestic source of energy that supports national security interests, which is why a Republican president from Texas (George W. Bush) launched the initial effort for the U.S. military to source power from renewables in 2007. It’s also why the military is continuing to invest in renewable energy projects and technologies.
The wind industry employs veterans at a rate 67 percent higher than the national average. Thousands of men and women who served in the military have transitioned to civilian life and found meaningful careers thanks to forward-thinking communities that embrace wind energy. EDPR was my first civilian job after retiring from the United States Air Force in May 2008. The company has given me numerous opportunities to advance throughout my career and I now work out of Abilene, Texas as Associate Director of Operations for the Central Region.
The Air Force allowed me to hone my skills and learn to work with a team. It also afforded me the opportunity to advance my education, and I took full advantage. What the wind industry provided me was an opportunity to take the skills I learned in the military and apply them in the civilian sector. I have been blessed to be with the same company my entire career, which has allowed me to take care of my family and achieve things that I had only thought were possible for a select few.
Wind is and should continue to be a mechanism to revive small towns and allow sons and daughters to stay in the area where they grew up. It should also be there to provide good jobs and opportunities for generations to come. Wildcat Creek Wind Farm will do just that — it will provide opportunities for Americans like ourselves, not promote the interests of China.
Gary Webb, Abilene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.