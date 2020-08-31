A book about World War II made me curious about the origins of Nazism. I was shocked when I read a Wikipedia article that includes the following paragraph:
“Hitler and other Nazi legal theorists were inspired by America’s institutional racism and saw it as the model to follow. In particular, they saw it as a model for the expansion of territory and the elimination of indigenous inhabitants therefrom, for laws denying full citizenship for blacks, which they wanted to implement also against Jews, and for racist immigration laws banning some races. In “Mein Kampf” Hitler extolled America as the only contemporary example of a country with racist (“völkisch”) citizenship statutes in the 1920s, and Nazi lawyers made use of the American models in crafting laws for Nazi Germany. U.S. citizenship laws and anti-miscegenation laws directly inspired the two principal Nuremberg Laws — the Citizenship Law and the Blood Law.”
Donald Rohmer, Muenster
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.