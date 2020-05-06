A week or so ago the Register carried an article by Ken Bridges discussing the impact of Dr. Jonas Salk’s polio vaccine in Texas (“How Salk saved Texans from polio,” April 23). One of Cooke County’s own was the second in command when the vaccination field trials were held.
Fay Merwin Hemphill, 1906-1998, was born in the Wolf Ridge community northwest of Gainesville, one of 11 children. He became the first student body president of Gainesville Junior College (now NCTC) and then went on to graduate from the University of Texas.
He was sent to the University of Michigan around the late 1930s by the Texas Department of Health to obtain his master’s in public health. Dr. Thomas Francis joined the faculty in 1941, and Jonas Salk arrived in 1942. Later, Francis moved to the University of Maryland. Around 1947-48, Francis recruited Hemphill as a Ph.D. candidate under him, probably the first who was not an M.D.
After Dr. Salk thought he had developed a polio vaccine, and needing it to be field tested, he went to Dr. Francis. Dr. Francis agreed to do it only if Dr. Hemphill would assist him, and on April 12, 1955, the 10th anniversary of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s death, the announcement was made that the vaccine was effective (per shortened version of conversation with Dr. Hemphill’s late son Dr. Hap Hemphill in early 2016, who was himself present as a teenager at that announcement).
While this achievement would have been significant enough, Dr. Hemphill actually considered his work on the effect of incubator oxygen on premature babies’ eyes to be his most important contribution (“Retrolental Fibroplasia — Cooperative Study of Retrolental Fibroplasia and the Use of Oxygen,” V. Everett Kinsey, Ph.D.; June Twomey Jacobus, B.A.; F. M. Hemphill, Ph.D.).
Each year NCTC honors his achievements by bestowing the F.M. Hemphill Distinguished Alumni Award.
Carolyn Kemplin Kilpatrick, Valley View
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.