I for one am shocked, appalled and disgusted by the city council's recent decision to remove the monument in Leonard Park without proper input from citizens of the city of Gainesville. The decision was made at a little-publicized meeting, during a pandemic, with few speakers due to health concerns. The action was taken to pacify a radical group, in my eyes. The majority of Gainesville residents had no say in the fate of a monument that has been here for decades. Instead the council, a small group, decided on their own to make a decision that will leave a void, without giving every citizen a proper opportunity to say what their feelings truly are.
As with tax increases and other decisions that affect the city and county at large, an amendment is normally included on the ballot and the voters of Gainesville and Cooke County are given a chance to have all voices heard. No such action was taken regarding this monument, and instead, a select group decided, solely on their feelings, to remove a monument, not only from city limits but from the confines of the entire county. A piece of history is now gone and protesters are out after the next one. They have been pacified, but not satisfied, and we all know this will never end. It starts with monuments, then goes to street names, business names, sports teams names and on and on. I am against making changes of such magnitude to pacify a roving group of protesters who will never be satisfied, without giving every citizen of this city and county a proper chance to have their opinions be heard. It's disgraceful. Look at what is going on across our once great country. Violence and rioting in the streets by a minority who are using their actions to get their way. Stop it now, or it will only get worse.
In the future, regarding monuments, street names, business names or names of sports teams, it should in fact be included on the ballot at voting time. Including such matters on the ballot will insure that those who actually step up at voting time to prove they care and are concerned with what goes on in our city and county have their voices heard. That is how democracy is supposed to work, and how it has always worked in my 64 years on this earth. Let's do things properly.
Richard Lemire, Gainesville
