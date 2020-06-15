Your left-wing writer Shelly Kuehn considers the Tea Party Republicans and the Democrat militant Antifa wing of the party to be the same. The Tea Party is nonviolent. It pushes legislation that lines up with the Constitution of the United States and fiscal responsibility. The Democrats claim to be for the same but their actions are just the opposite. Antifa specializes in stopping free speech, destroying public and private property and physically attacking anyone who does not agree with them. Like other criminals they use masks (great in a pandemic) to hide their identity. Why does the Register promote this false information?
Larry Moudy, Valley View
Commented
