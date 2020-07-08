For the past few weeks, much of the nation has been involved in protests, riots and heated discussions regarding racial issues and injustice. Cooke County is not immune to those issues. As many know, there has been protests and debates regarding local Confederate monuments located in the county. One in particular, the Confederate monument, placed in 1911, located on the courthouse square, has been of primary focus.
Since the monument is on the courthouse square, any decision regarding whether the monument stays, goes, or is altered rests with the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court. As county judge, I am part of that decision-making body; however, I am only one vote. Speaking for myself only, I can say that I have had several conversations with individuals about the monument over the past several weeks. Moreover, a broader conversation regarding race in Cooke County is happening as well.
While Cooke County is a great place to live, work and raise a family, this broader conversation on race is one that we all need to be having. Although it is uncomfortable at many times, we must work to keep it respectful of all. We each have our own life experiences that have shaped our views. We must work to understand the views of others and to truly listen to each other.
As for the monument on the courthouse square, I am researching its history and the legal authority that Cooke County has over it. If a change is to be made it would require the Texas Historical Commission, at the very least, approval as well. My position regarding the statute and the position that I will be advocating for, whether it be: 1. keeping it as it, 2. removing it, 3. modifying or adding to it; will be made only after considerable deliberation and input from residents.
Outside influencers, being individuals or groups coming from outside of Cooke County, on whichever side of the issue, will only be counterproductive and have no place in this local discussion. These conversations currently happening and the conversations that need to be happening as a county need to be had by our local residents.
I genuinely believe that most residents of Cooke County are good people that want to see our county prosper in a positive way. Collectively, we must all be working to form a more perfect union.
Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley, Valley View
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.