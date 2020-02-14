Imagine this nightmare scenario: A virus similar to the one raging in China breaks out in Texas. Current conditions and health care policies in our state would make such an outbreak difficult to combat.
Recently the world has seen a dramatic increase in the number and variety of new disease strains. Because viruses mutate so rapidly, it is hard to predict their course. So far, new strains have mostly been highly contagious but not particularly lethal (most influenzas) or lethal but not especially contagious (Ebola and AIDS). For years, epidemiologists have warned that it is just a matter of time before strains emerge that are both highly contagious and lethal, like the pandemic Spanish influenza that killed over 50 million in 1918.
The majority of infectious diseases result from “spillover” events, i.e. pathogens from one species move into another species, often proving to be especially deadly because the new host has little resistance. When such events occur, they have limited duration only if the newly infected population is small, not overcrowded, and unlikely to move to new locations.
Diseases are far more likely to spread among populations whose immune systems are already compromised by poor health, poverty, malnutrition, etc. Effective containment depends on finding the source quickly, identifying those infected, and limiting their contact with others.
So what makes Texans especially vulnerable?
—We have a large number of employees working with animals. Think of the feed lots of West Texas, the chicken farms of East Texas, or the livestock auction house in Gainesville.
—Most of the workers in our food supply chain present two major obstacles to containment: they have no health insurance and no sick leave protection. If sick, they are unlikely to see a doctor and unlikely to miss work, thus rapidly exposing others. Texas has the highest percentage (almost 20%) of uninsured in the nation, and even those with insurance report not seeing a doctor when sick because of high co-pays. As a result, Texas doctors could not determine where a new disease started or contain it.
—With a higher poverty rate than the national average, Texas has large populations with already compromised immune systems. We have all seen the pictures of dismal conditions in immigrant detention camps on our border. Even if refugees are contained on the other side of the border, pathogens don’t respect man-made borders. Poor housing conditions in our cities and the increasing number of homeless present another health care problem that could escalate into an epidemic.
—Cities like Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and El Paso are well connected to the rest of the state and the world. Infections would spread quickly.
We must face the fact that disease in the modern world is not just an individual problem. Poor health care infects communities, not just the unfortunate few, and we are all vulnerable.
Pat Ledbetter, Gainesville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.