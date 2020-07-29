The letter labeling Trump a coward because of inaction concerning COVID-19 (“Funding shows real priorities,” July 23) got pushback. “But look! He’s sending troops to quell riots in cities! He’s getting lower prices for drugs! He said ‘wear a mask.’”
If you’re unfamiliar with the terms “diversion” or “diversionary tactics,” look them up. Trump is a master in their use. Along with the lifetime habit of pathological lying, divide-and-conquer, gaslighting as well as often playing the role of the victim, with which many Americans can legitimately identify right now, he could have his own statue in a “best defense is a good offense” hall.
It’s no surprise to learn that he was so belligerent and unmanageable as a teen that his own mother was relieved when his father sent him to a military academy. Maybe it was there that he learned to channel his rage in so many ways. Among the ones that worked best for him — “Find others who are as full of anger, resentment, sense of victimhood and entitlement as you and build your own army.” The scapegoats are in many places — minorities, immigrants, the poor, and of course always Democrats. Obama is their saint. Ignore him if you can (wise choice — he’s smarter and more articulate) or just tantrum and name-call, like the schoolyard bully you once were. Women who don’t defer to you? Treat them like you did your mom before reform, uh, military school. But didn’t he give her a birthday party in the White House in 2017? No doubt another good tip from a staff member.
Carmen Karston, Gainesville
