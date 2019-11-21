Well, I guess it’s official now. EDP Renewables has paid a lot of money to a company that only creates reports for industries that destroy rural property values, to tell me that I am wrong about wind farms and property values. I have no clue what I am talking about and they are the experts. Never mind the fact that they have never sold any real estate in Cooke County, and ignore the fact that the “80% of sales were ignored” by me were home sales inside city limits, when my report was clearly created for rural properties on five-plus acres. So go ahead and bring on more wind farms and let’s see who is correct.
If you listen to the wind energy industry, wind farms will make you run faster, jump higher, make your teeth whiter and grow hair back on your bald spot. It will also burn fat, increase your focus, take care of any E.D. issues and will obviously make you the envy of your neighborhood. Cures moles, colds and sore elbow and reduces freckles and joint pain. And, as an added bonus, they will make your school system the best on the planet, triple the salary of all of the teachers, eliminate crime and cure cancer.
Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain.
Jared J. Groce, Gainesville
