Bring them here — This is the cry of Steve and Cokie Roberts and the Democrat Party.
Murderers, rapists, ISIS and anyone else. In fact any and everyone by the millions. All that is required is the magic words: Asylum Seeker. If you do not know the magic word, no problem. The open border people will be thrilled to let you know what it is. For good measure the Democrats also want to give you free healthcare and of course like Obama declare that anyone who comes here who is under 18 cannot be deported. If you are raped on the way, so what, that is not our problem; we will just blame it on Trump.
Larry Moudy, Valley View
