I have read the letters to the editor in the Register regarding the Confederate statue at the courthouse. Several favor its removal and favor keeping it where it is. In my opinion, the arguments in favor of keeping the statues do not address the arguments against the statues. They rely on a misplaced sense of “history, heritage and honor.” If you wish to remember family members who fought for the Confederacy, please do so. No one wants to take away anyone’s heritage. What they do want taken away is the symbol of enslavement of other humans. A symbol which sits next to the current seat of government. The placement of the statue makes it appear that the current government agrees with the principles that led to the Civil War.
It has been proposed that the fate of the Confederate statue at the courthouse should be put to a straw poll so everyone can have their say. The argument against the statue is that it represents a bygone era of oppression and enslavement of human beings as well as the war that ensued when it was proposed that slavery be banned. These arguments are about racial inequality, injustice and oppression of minority citizens. The demographics of Cooke County reflect an entity that is more than 90% white. The other 10%, the “minority,” are also American citizens and human beings who deserve to be heard and have their issues fairly addressed. Asking for a “majority rules” vote in a county that is as heavily white as Cooke will lead to a vote that proves the inequality.
Inequality will not be fairly addressed by asking those with the power of the majority to give up part of that power. The odds of an affirmative answer are astronomical. This is an issue that the Founding Fathers called “the tyranny of the majority.” This is one reason we have the Electoral College, the filibuster in the U.S. Senate and the Bill of Rights in the Constitution. Thus, 51% of the people rule over the other 49% whose issues would go unaddressed despite their relative merits. Prior to the Civil War, slavery persisted in the United States because the majority voted for it. After the Civil War, Blacks were kept from voting through the use of poll taxes and unfair “literacy tests,” which were put in place and sanctioned by the majority. The framers of the Constitution also sought to balance this inequality through the use of supermajorities, such as the 60 votes for cloture in the Senate and an amendment to the Constitution requiring three-fourths of the states to ratify an amendment.
The minority citizens are part of America, Texas and Cooke County. They should be heard and their grievances addressed in a manner that gives them a chance for success. In the proposed referendum, these citizens will not be afforded the protection of any of the above checks and balances that the Founding Fathers provided in the Constitution. Therefore, it falls to thoughtful and fair-minded leaders to identify the issues and address them without bowing to politics. A majority rules referendum in this case would simply shift the responsibility of making a decision away from the commissioners. Change is sweeping across America and Cooke County should be on the right side of history. The majority generally votes based on self-interest, not on what’s right for the minority. It is time to act against racism, not to vote on it, and it’s up to the commissioners to do what is right.
John R. Angus, Gainesville
