Graveside service for Eula Fay (Cavender) Summar, age 80, of Whitesboro will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Mountain Park Cemetery in Saint Jo. Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 PM on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo. Mrs. Summar passed away on F…