Shelly Kuehn’s political position is not one I often agree with, but with her article “The Challenges of Getting Along” (June 25) she has hit it out of the park! We can’t erase history by vandalizing memorials nor learn from it by tearing down statues. History is history, both good and bad. We can celebrate the good and learn from the bad, and Shelly makes that point very well. Using today’s standards to judge historical figures is never a good idea! To quote Ms Kuehn: “When everyone is panted as evil, there is no justice.”
Johnny Bittick, Gainesville
