Could we count on tourists who came to Texas and liked it to contribute to a GoFundMe account for our state’s foster and dependent children? In spite of having a bottomless pit of money for the President when he comes to Dallas or Houston, Health and Human Services will be cut by 5%, which is millions of dollars needed for our programs for children in need — already underfunded. The irony is that Trump money is going down a hole because he’s shooting himself in the foot. Why is America leading the world in COVID-19 deaths? The departing Obama administration showed the Trumpites the warehouse that held everything needed for a possible pandemic. Trump dithered and denied for two wasted months while people including doctors and nurses died, before opening the source of the needed supplies.
Why does his base defend a coward who takes no responsibility but demands loyalty which he doesn’t give? Favors he gives will be collected for later. Could it be that many of them see themselves in him, so all of their shortcomings and sins should be overlooked and forgiven, while they — like Trump — endlessly verbally attack anyone taking issue with them?
It seems we have in Trump the golden idol that Christians were admonished not to worship. Perhaps for them, as for Trump, the Bible is an on-stage prop and little more.
If you believe that children deserve better, call the numbers listed for Gov. Abbott, Sen. Fallon and Rep. Springer.
Carmen Karston, Gainesville
