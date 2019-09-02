In Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” the Ghost of Christmas Present reveals two wretched little creatures under his cloak. When Scrooge asks who they are, the reply is “Ignorance and Want; beware them.” (One telling of the story has the ghost adding “They are your future.”)
“Want: To wish for, to be without” does not indicate whether the want is for necessities or some indulgence. Even uber-rich greed denotes need, or want of some kind, usually in the belief that some void of soul and spirit can be filled with enough material indulgence.
In their belief that enough is never enough, the members of the Greed is Good belief system eschew sharing with anyone unlike oneself. They make a bogeyman of the concept of fair wealth distribution by tacking the label Socialism! on any expenditure that does not gratify their own needs.
Anyone who got as far as memorizing the multiplication tables through 10 knows that one million is a thousand thousands. One billion is a thousand millions, enough to keep anyone who requires a lavish lifestyle happy. Our country has several multi-billionaires for whom the cost of the state’s foster care system would be pocket change.
And yet to suggest that programs which have to beg every nickel and dime should be supported by those who have to look for ways to spend spare dollars gets the conditioned response Socialism!
The irony is that the conditioned responders are often those who benefit from such programs and would protest if they were taken away. If this includes anyone close to you or maybe even yourself, you might want to give this subject a little more thought and a little less conditioned response.
Carmen Karston, Gainesville
