Mr. Ridings’ column on March 19 included a lie by the Media Wing of the Democrat Party. He states that President Trump said that the COVID-19 was a hoax. Trump said the Democrat response to the virus was a hoax and he made sure there was no misunderstanding at his next briefing. If Mr. Ridings (the CEO of America’s Newspapers) should write a retraction and give President Trump an apology unless he is a part of the Media Wing of the Democrat Party. A person of his position should check his facts before publishing something like this.
Larry Moudy, Valley View
Commented
