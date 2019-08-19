Today (Friday, Aug. 16) I went to Dr. Herzog’s retirement gathering. He became my grandmother’s doctor in the late ’80s or early ’90s. He was family doctor for my mother and dad and then myself. So, he has doctored someone in our family for three generations and over 30 years. He is the doctor I think of when I hear the word “doctor.” I have every confidence that I will find a competent medical professional to see after our health after Dr. Herzog takes down his shingle for good, but we will never really replace our beloved family friend and trusted man of medicine. Thanks for your devotion to our health, doc. Have a long, healthy and happy retirement.
Kelly Reeves, Gainesville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.