You know, in this crazy world of ours, we sometimes forget the good. We focus on COVID-19 or whoever or whatever we are upset about and forget there is good.
When I received a sympathy card from my bank, First State Bank of Gainesville, with about 70 or more signatures inside, blue and black ink, seeing that each person took a minute out of their busy day to pause a moment and think about someone else. Even the president of the bank signed. Someone else. Someone else that lost a daddy. A daddy as special as mine was and how they knew it was me that lost mine. We no longer shared the same last name, I am not a rich person in the bank, my daddy banked in a different town though he did work at Linda Jo Shoe Factory for 27 years of his life. Then a bunch more years at Valente, working since he was 15 or 16. Worked at the sportitorium, knowing the father of the VonEric's. Thought of as one of the handsome Mauldin boys and a little bit rebel, a hard worker who took pride in his work and his work ethic. How many people do that? All I know is, Buddy Leon Mauldin was my daddy. My daddy. And people from my bank took a moment to sign a card for me, Debbie Campbell, and may do that for lots of customers, but in that moment of time made me feel so special, remembering I had lost someone, someone as special as my dad. Did they know him? Do they know me? How did someone in the First State Bank of Gainesville put us together? The two of us with different last names. How does that happen. However it happened and if they do this for all their customers, it brings me to remember there is good in this crazy world of ours. Maybe just maybe, they know my mom, Patsy Mauldin or carrying on my daddy's words "Be Sweet." Thank you employees of The First State Bank for the awesome card. Do you have any idea what this card meant to me? The world. Thank you.
Debbie Campbell, Gainesville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.