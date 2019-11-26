I’ve seen a lot of folks writing to the paper and sharing their thoughts on the Wildcat Creek Wind Farm project, so I’m doing the same.
One point in particular keeps jumping out at me. If our town is so concerned about the height of the turbines and the blinking lights, why aren’t we worried about the massive cellphone tower with flashing lights? I’m going to assume it’s because we all have better cell service, which believe me, I’m happy about. I’m even happier to think about the jobs, the boost to the economy, and the funding this wind farm will provide for our local schools and hospitals.
To put things in perspective, the tallest hub of the proposed wind turbine hub structures would be 354 feet, with a total height of approximately 592 feet if we measure all the way to the tip of the blade. In comparison, the Liberman Broadcast Tower about seven miles west of Era is 2,000 feet tall. That’s over three times the size of the blade tip of the tallest turbine. The cell tower in Era is 341 feet tall, which isn’t much shorter than the tallest proposed turbines.
The turbines’ proximity to town won’t have an impact on anyone’s health, either. Independent studies and government health organizations from around the world say wind farms do not cause negative health impacts. My daughter and her children live near one of the existing turbines in Muenster, and they’ve had no problems with it at all. She hasn’t been bothered by noise or by the size of the turbines, and feels her children are safe living near it.
Many of the company’s wind farms are celebrating 10-plus year anniversaries this year, which I think shows they’re committed to a long-term relationship with our communities. They clearly have built the trust of those communities. I’m ready to put my trust in them, as well.
Larry Wyrick, Gainesville
