It’s hard to believe that June 5 I’ve had my home for 15 years. Time flies.
I love our neighborhood, I take pride in the way it looks and fight to make it better.
My Mama always said, “People don’t know how you feel unless you tell them.”
In the 15 years that I’ve had my house I’ve:
—Fought for truck weight restrictions on our residential streets (we now have weight restriction signs on South Clement Street for the trucks from South Grand service station).
—Fought for tearing down the dilapidated house at 921 S. Clement St. (before it turned into a drug house).
—On going — trying to get them to fix not just patch our streets — where we the taxpayers live. (Leach Street)
—Trying to get noise restrictions in our residential neighborhoods. Listen to your music in your cars with the windows up/bass not thumping or inside your own home. “If I can hear your crap inside my house — it’s too loud. I don’t make you listen to my music — don’t make me listen to yours.” It’s called respect.
—Jim Goldsworthy and Barry Sullivan — For the entire 15 years that I’ve been here I’ve requested a curb on the north side of my property so that people won’t leave ruts in my yard. Nothing has happened yet. For the things that I have fought for in our neighborhood — I don’t think it’s too much to ask. But if it is — I have landscape timbers and rebar… I am prepared to makeshift a curb of my own.
William Carter, Gainesville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.