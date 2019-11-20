During this time of year we all look forward to the holiday season, the gatherings of friends and family, the parties at work and the travel that goes along with all this celebration. Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve and Day are traditionally times spent enjoying one another’s company.
Good times can become disasters when the process of celebration gets carried away. Of the 870 traffic fatalities involving alcohol in Texas in 2018, 57% were under the age of 35 years.
Those people will never have another earthly celebration with friends and family; they will never have another birthday, see their children grow up or enjoy their retirement.
We can all do our part to reduce the tragic consequences of alcohol abuse. We can be responsible in our celebrating, we can look out for one another and we can make sure that if someone has over indulged, they get home safely with a sober driver.
We are blessed in this nation with freedoms other people in the world only dream of and for that we are all thankful. Freedom comes with responsibility, and that includes being responsible for our behavior and that of others.
Let’s make this a fatality-free season in Cooke County. Let us celebrate the blessings bestowed on our nation; the birth of our Savior and the hope of a new year.
Cooke County Attorney Ed Zielinksi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.