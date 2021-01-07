COVID-19 cases continue to increase in our county, and so are the number of patients in our hospitals. Currently, our ICU beds are full and more than 40% of all ICU beds are filled with COVID-19 patients. Our emergency departments are overflowing with many patients waiting for care and rooms.
As hospital capacity continues to be stretched to the maximum, we need your help to ensure there is a bed available for your next emergency. This virus is rampant in our community. Our elderly, those with preexisting conditions, and even some otherwise healthy people are requiring significant hospital intervention. The care of those with COVID-19 is in addition to our “normal” hospital usage.
With the current uncontrolled community spread, a tremendous burden is being felt by our area hospitals, and that could affect the availability of care. Our healthcare providers are being pushed to the limit, and we are not seeing any signs of COVID-19 slowing down.
Now more than ever, we need your help to slow the spread. We want the communities we serve to know that we’re here for you, but we ask that you be here for us now. We make your health our top priority. Now we are asking that you make the health of the whole community your priority as well. Until the vaccine is available to you, help us stop the spread of COVID-19 and give our frontline workers some much needed relief, so we can properly take care of you should you have a medical emergency.
Together we can get through this, but in order to do that, we need our community to do what is necessary to stop the spread of this virus.
North Texas Medical Center, Gainesville
Muenster Hospital, Muenster
Carrus Hospital, Sherman
Texoma Medical Center, Denison
TMC Bonham Hospital, Bonham
Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center, Sherman
