On April 23, I had a procedure known as TURP at the Baylor Scott White Hospital. The statement I am writing about is the excellent treatment I received there.
I want to rave about the excellent treatment/care I received from an excellent bunch of people at the Baylor Scott White Hospital in Sherman. From the moment I was escorted into the admittance office to the prep room to the surgery room then to the recovery room and last the hotel room, as I call them. For someone dreading this procedure, the journey was the best experience I have ever received in any hospital.
At each of these locations the well-trained staff along with my surgeon were so involved with my well-being and explaining the next step in this procedure. They give you such a great feeling of knowing they know what they are trained to do. Even the most unlikeable person in the room (in my mind), the anesthesiologist, relieved my anxiety, what a great guy. Even with everyone wearing a surgical mask you couldn’t help but notice they were smiling, and their voices were so reassuring. It was like I was the only patient there; I wasn’t.
Now is the time where you either like the hospital stay or not. When I got to my room, I hadn’t had anything to eat for about 18 hours. I asked my nurse, Connie, if I could have something to eat. What she did was give me a menu and then dialed the kitchen for me; was I surprised to find out that technically the kitchen was closed till the evening meal, but I could order anything on the menu and they would bring it to me in a few minutes. Never have I enjoyed such a great meal in a hospital and the ones that followed. Even my night nurse would give me ice cream and pudding; talk about the royalty treatment, I got it.
If it sounds like I am bragging on the administration, staff and physicians of the Baylor Scott White Hospital, I am.
Ken Arterbury, Whitesboro
