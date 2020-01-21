Mr. Roberts in his column (“The enemy is us,” Jan. 17) said voter ID would suppress Democrat voters. He is absolutely right. The Democrat voters it would suppress is illegal aliens and those who reside in the cemeteries.
Very few people do not have drivers licenses and those who don’t can easily obtain an ID from the state at no charge.
He is also against purging voter rolls. After all how can those people who have moved or are six feet under vote if their registration has been purged or a photo is required?
He writes of intimidation of election workers. In 2016 a Democrat election worker was registering voters in a cemetery. He was caught only because someone in the election office recognized a deceased person on the list he turned in. How many of those would have voted if there was no voter ID? Some towns have more registered voters than people of voting age.
Larry Moudy, Valley View
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.