I am in Longview, but I have attended Mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Muenster, near Gainesville. The Catholic community is strong and vibrant in the whole region. I have read various news articles about the stalled beatification (the first of two steps required for sainthood) for the famous 1950s and 1960s premier televangelist Archbishop Fulton Sheen, a native of Illinois, but who was a bishop three years in Rochester, New York. Archbishop Sheen’s program was more popular than Milton Berle’s show (the Jerry Seinfeld of his day). Sheen used the Holy Bible and appealed to Protestants and Catholics alike. Contrary to myths, we Catholics pray to Almighty God and only ask “intercession” of others to join in prayer for particular prayer requests/needs. I tell my Protestant family and friends, it’s comparable to a protestant “prayer warrior.” Recently a little boy was not breathing for 61 minutes, unresponsive, and almost declared dead. However, the family prayed to God but also invoked Archbishop Sheen (who has been deceased 40 years since 1979). The little boy began breathing. Pope Francis duly declared a “first miracle,” the first step which enabled beatification. It requires another miracle for full-fledged sainthood. I’d never shield a corrupt priest or bishop; yet Archbishop Sheen “walked the walk.” I find it odd that only one or two modern bishops got rankled when Sheen’s body was removed from New York (where it brought in tourist dollars). Once his body arrived in Peoria, Illinois, at the request of his niece, only then were monkey wrenches thrown … not by the normal critics, but by the jealous (dare I say disgruntled?) New York bishops who lost tourists. If any priest or bishop did wrong — I’d understand. Yet, no evidence of wrongdoing. Nobody can dispute Archbishop Sheen educated and spiritually enriched millions of people around the globe. I still watch Archbishop Sheen’s TV reruns of his show “Life is Worth Living” generally at 3:30 p.m. almost every Sunday on EWTN cable TV Catholic channel. He is probably more deserving of sainthood than most. Let Sheen become a saint, soon.
James A. Marples, Longview
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.