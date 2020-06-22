To those who have regaled me with depictions of Robert E. Lee as a hero, here are some verifiable facts. Lee did not willingly free his slaves. He was forced to by a court of law. Lee did renounce slavery, but in full context he said, “I think it [slavery] however a greater evil to the white man than to the black race, & while my feelings are strongly enlisted in behalf of the latter, my sympathies are more strong for the former. The blacks are immeasurably better off here than in Africa, morally, socially & physically. The painful discipline they are undergoing, is necessary for their instruction as a race, & I hope will prepare & lead them to better things. How long their subjugation may be necessary is known & ordered by a wise Merciful Providence.” In other words, Lee felt slavery was a hassle to its enforcers while Black people reaped the “benefits,” and it was ordained by God. Lee also fought vigorously against voting rights and access to higher education for Blacks because “they lack intelligence.” Robert E. Lee was no friend to the Black people of the United States or to the U.S. Constitution that guarantees equal rights to all its citizens. But this school name debate is not about Lee’s character. There are bigger issues of concern.
To those who have insisted that Robert E. Lee and the Confederacy are Gainesville’s heritage and removing his name is akin to erasing history, let me remind you of Cooke County’s history. In 1861, Cooke County voted against joining the Confederacy and for its “betrayal,” Union sympathizers and neutral citizens were hanged in the largest mass execution in the United States, the Great Hanging, Gainesville’s real heritage. But this debate is not about the Confederacy.
This debate is about the fact that schools across the South were named after Robert E. Lee during the Jim Crow era and the Civil Rights Movement because Southern whites would not tolerate educating Black children and later, violently opposed desegregation. Naming schools after a Confederate icon, erecting Confederate statues and flying a Confederate battle flag were all methods to intimidate the Black population from exercising the rights white men enjoyed, especially voting and receiving an education. The South was both vocal and demonstrative in making their point: they may have lost to the Union, but they would never afford a Black individual the freedoms he was guaranteed. Southern Blacks would pay the price for the Confederacy’s loss. This debate is a very much a moral issue.
Finally, and perhaps most relevant, there is legal precedent for removing Confederate symbols from public schools. In several court cases in states like Florida and Louisiana, courts ruled against confederate symbols in public schools, citing that these symbols prevent Black students from enjoying an equal education. Our Constitution and the Supreme Court have established what is fair and legal for a public school and mandate that schools create a welcome environment for both Black and white students. The Gainesville Independent School District has a legal obligation to remove “Robert E. Lee” from the school name, as it prohibits an equal education and experience for Black students.
As put by Kathleen Riley in a Law Review article on this subject, “Even a small object at sunset casts a long shadow. Although only in existence for a short time, the Confederacy has cast a 136-year shadow of racism in this country… To effectuate this change, legislatures and courts must be willing to take bold action in providing an illuminated educational environment. Ending school-sanctioned displays of Confederate symbols is the first step.”
Michelle Angus, Gainesville
