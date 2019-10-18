I’m writing to show my support for the Wildcat Creek Wind Farm and wind energy in general.
We all know that wind energy is clean, it’s renewable and it’s effective. The Wildcat Creek project alone will generate enough power for 41,000 homes in Texas. That’s pretty impressive. If our town can be part of something with such a great impact for Texans, I’m all in.
As the owner of an automotive repair shop, this project makes financial sense to me. The wind farm will create lots of jobs, which will bring in lots of employees who will become customers of our local businesses. I love to see new faces in our town, some of whom will make it their permanent home. We need the support. In terms of specific dollars, more than $30 million in local tax revenue will be created during the life of the project. That can make a big impact on our community. Most of it will go to our schools, but some will also go to our hospitals.
We live in an area that’s primarily focused on agriculture, and wind turbines will give farmers the opportunity to lease their land for turbines and help keep that land focused on agriculture. I want to maintain the land instead of leaving it open to other development which could affect how we use our land.
Texas is an energy state, whether it’s oil and gas or wind. If we can pump oil on our land, why shouldn’t we harvest the wind? It’s there, and I think we should use it. Our state is the largest producer of wind energy in the U.S. We have almost three times more capacity than the next state on the list (Iowa). We can make a difference.
Many of my customers have turbines on their farmland and have had no issues whatsoever. The turbines provide a reliable source of income in an industry that can change in an instant based on weather patterns. It doesn’t interfere with their land use at all, and the wind farms have been open and honest with their communication. There are wind farms already north of Muenster, which have proven to be beneficial to their communities.
Wind farms make sense to me, and they make dollars for our local businesses and our community. I hope others will join me in supporting Wildcat Creek Wind Farm.
Shawn Walter, Muenster
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.