After many thorough investigations of the groups fomenting violence in our cities, it has been found to be from the several right-wing extremists and hate groups (many abused and neglected children now grown and full of rage, looking for scapegoats) masquerading as anti-fascists and Democrats.
This lie is given life by Donald Trump, a sympathizer coming from early years of dysfunctional family life. His supporters are willing to ignore and/or support this deception if it keeps them in power. “I want power and I’ll use fear to get it,” Trump declared before and after he got into the White House.
The mistake his egotism has led him to make is trying to disprove Lincoln when he said, “you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.” Because we are not an autocracy, there is not enough fear or even ignorance to keep a Trump in power.
It makes no sense when he says that Biden will bring all of these problems when — hello! — we’ve had them for the last four years.
Trumpites can take comfort that Texas Marxists (visualize a crossword) have rolled up their banners and are no longer rewarding activism with small busts of Lenin. (And if you buy this, you’re a true Trumpite.)
Carmen Karston, Gainesville
