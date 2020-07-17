Last night (July 14) I attended the Gainesville City Council where the decision was made to remove the Leonard Park Confederate Monument to another site in Denison, Grayson County. A quote of Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy, about his perception of the inferiority of Black people was read. To our ears the quote is disgusting and repugnant; however, in the context of the cultural values of his time, Davis’ quote was mainstream thought among most Protestants in the North, the South as well as the world. This illustrates my point about how we approach the teaching of history. When we apply our cultural values to the past, we judge the past. We take it out of context and do not understand it, thus we fail to learn from it. However, when we study history in the context of the cultural values of the time, we understand it, not agree, but learn from it. We judge Jefferson Davis based on our current value system which distorts history. This results in misconstruing the lessons of history and changes how we shape our future cultural values.
Darlene Denton, Gainesville
