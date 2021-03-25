Texans turned out more in record numbers to vote in the 2020 elections — 66% of registered voters participated! And that was despite all the challenges in the year of COVID-19! Election officials throughout the state worked to make voting safe and available for Texas voters — who have the infamous reputation for being one of the two worst states for voter turnout.
There is no better proof of Texans' desire to participate in our democracy.
And local election officials supported them making it easier to vote and stay safe. We need to continue to support those who want to exercise their right to vote despite transportation issues, handicaps, health concerns, work schedules that make getting to the polls difficult. We need to keep our expanded voting times and choices!
Currently our legislators are in Austin, making decisions that will affect us all and our futures. Many bills have been filed and a number of them deal with our votes — when and how we can vote. One, Senate Bill 7, seems especially designed to throw up barriers in the way of legal Texas voters.
SB7, if passed, would bar local election officials and voter advocacy groups from distributing mail-in vote applications, would place the responsibility for clerical errors on election officials, would limit mail-in voting to voters who provide medical documentation that they cannot vote in-person (which would require a trip to your physician and an office call?), and, in an overreach that smacks of the big government our GOP officials often criticize, the bill seeks to prevent local election officials from implementing local legal measures that would further facilitate voting.
Haven't we often heard that our local officials best know their communities? Now do we want to say only Austin can decide what our communities need when it comes to our right to vote?
Texas election officials have asserted that the 2020 elections were accurate. Why make voting more complicated and inaccessible except to reduce the number of voters in Texas? Encouraging all eligible voters to participate in our elections should be the intention of all politicians. Our legislators need to know our position on SB7 and our support for Texas voters and NOT for SB 7.
Tamara Taylor, Era
