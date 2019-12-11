I’m a U.S. Army veteran and a senior operations manager for EDP Renewables, overseeing four sites consisting of almost 300 turbines. My team and I maintain the roads, substations, collection systems, transformers, turbines and the overall performance of the wind farm. We are also the face of the company in nearby communities, answering questions, supporting good causes, conducting educational tours and presentations, and doing everything we can to make sure residents living near the wind farm are happy.
After leaving the U.S. Army, I found the energy industry runs parallel with a lot of different aspects of the military. Operations in both fields are essential: maintaining our equipment so we can accomplish the mission safely and efficiently. There’s no job too challenging for us.
Throughout my career in renewable energy, I’ve seen an exciting and genuine interest from the public and started to understand how important wind energy is to the environment, to the energy industry, and to our future.
I’m doing something bigger than myself and bigger than our organization. Our efforts make a difference every day in solving the current energy and sustainability challenges America faces.
I share my passion and perspective in the hope that others who don’t work in this industry will get a picture of what it’s like. When you have passion for what you do, it’s not a job — it’s a calling. I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact these wind farms have on communities like Cooke County.
Wildcat Creek Wind Farm will diversify our energy supply and produce enough clean energy to power more than 41,000 Texas homes. It will bring approximately $30 million tax dollars to the community to support local schools, hospitals and the county itself. Approximately $72 million will be paid to local landowners throughout the process. This additional, reliable income can make a huge difference to a family farm in your area.
I enjoy working with my team for a company that cares about the communities in which it operates. I hope those reading will give their support to Wildcat Creek Wind Farm.
Justin Van Beusekom, LeRoy, Minnesota
