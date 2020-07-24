We build memorials to remember how an event has shaped us, our culture. We in the South experienced economic exploitation and retribution, experienced political subjugation, experienced military occupation, experienced rebuilding from a devastating war in our homeland and experienced Reconstruction which left the South with a dependent Black population. This makes our cultural experience different from the rest of the United States. The monument represents a coming back from devastation by honoring those brave warriors. Our culture is held up to ridicule. The history is written by the victors, not the defeated. But we are a resilient people.
In the 1930s, President Franklin D. Roosevelt appointed the National Emergency Council to evaluate the economic crisis which had gripped the Southern states since the end of the war. The finding was the economic exploitation and retribution of the former Confederate states by the Northeast which left the South the equivalent of a banana republic. “... high tarriff[s] has subsidized industry in other sections of the country at the expense of the South.” Virtually all natural resources were owned by interests outside of the South. The South was punished for attempting to leave the Union due to an oppressive federal government. This very economic policy was responsible for the extreme poverty visited on the white population as well as the Black population. We did not begin to recover economically until World War II.
Darlene Denton, Gainesville
