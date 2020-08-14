In 1882, the Supreme Court ruled the Union had seized Robert E. Lee’s estate, Arlington, without due process and ordered it returned to the family. In 1883 Lee’s son sold the property to Congress, which created the Arlington National Cemetery.
In 1898, when the United States entered the Spanish American War, the military authorities were uncertain how the men of the former Confederate states would answer the call to arms. The Union was asking the Southerners to put their lives at risk for a government which was enforcing punitive economic measures against them. Although the South was resigned to subsistence farming, a spirit of reconciliation between the North and the South resulted. To promote healing, President McKinley appointed Fitzhugh Lee, a former Confederate cavalry general, to the U.S. Army. McKinley also appointed Blacks to military offices. White Southern manhood was no longer denigrated north of the Mason-Dixon Line. A unique spirit of patriotism pervaded the nation following the Spanish-American War. As part of the healing, many Confederate monuments to recognize the common soldier were dedicated in the early 1900s throughout the South.
Confederates, some prisoners of war, buried in various places in Arlington National Cemetery were reinterred in a dedicated section of the cemetery.
Due to the Geneva Convention of 1929, Arlington National Cemetery has a World War II German POW and two Italian POWs buried there.
The Confederate soldiers are honored as are other brave men who have fought in various wars for the principles embodied in our republic.
Darlene Denton, Gainesville
