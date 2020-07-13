I have lived in the South all my life — 71 years. My great-great-great-great-grandfather was a 1st Lieutenant in the 46th Regiment of the Tennessee Infantry. My maternal lineage goes back to Gen. John Bell Hood who commanded the Texas Brigade. So I have a lot of “history” and connections to leaders of the Confederacy. I have no need to pass personal moral judgment on those born of another time and culture. And I have no need for Confederate statuary to celebrate that history. Thomas Jefferson called slavery a “moral depravity,” and any tribute or celebration of Confederate leaders cannot be made without an implicit affirmation of slavery.
It always interests me when we white people talk about racist symbols being an important part of our heritage that we need to see and be reminded of. Well, I wonder what it is that we would celebrate about a culture build around slavery. But more importantly, how would we presume Black people react to these “reminders” of their history?
If these symbols are going to be maintained, it should not be on public grounds paid and maintained by all of our citizens. If Mississippi has removed the Confederate battle flag as its state flag, it is time to remove the Confederate monument from our courthouse, which should be an unequivocal symbol of constitutional justice and rule of law for everyone.
Ronald Underwood, Gainesville
