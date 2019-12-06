Recently, while we were visiting family in Gainesville, my husband had a serious medical emergency. The paramedics were prompt and efficient, stabilizing him and taking him to the hospital. Then the ER staff was effective, taking X-rays that showed the problem. From there, he was quickly admitted and spent three days in the care of the staff at North Texas Medical Center.
While there, he was tended by a fine doctor and incredibly efficient and professional nurses and staff. Because we are from Lubbock and had been in large hospitals that tended to be impersonal, we were impressed with the care my husband received in Gainesville. The nurses were quick to see to their tasks, the doctor took the time to talk to us about what was going on, and the others on the staff, from nurse techs to custodians to food delivery ladies, were wonderful.
How special for you to have such a marvelous hospital there in your town. We are very appreciative of all the care my husband received. Kudos to all!
Janice Whittington, Lubbock
