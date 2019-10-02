On the subject of wind farms
In her Oct. 1 letter to the editor, Janie Vogel criticized Gayla Dovre’s letter to The Weekly News of Cooke County, in which Ms. Dovre expressed support for wind farms. Searching the internet for verification of Ms. Vogel’s claims, I found an interesting article: “Meet the Money Behind The Climate Denial Movement,” at https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/meet-the-money-behind-the-climate-denial-movement-180948204/
Don Rohmer, Muenster
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.