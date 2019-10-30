The wind turbines are here, and we have to live with them. Is that really so bad? Many of the complaints about them are based on propaganda funded by corporations with vested interests. For example, a Letter to the Editor titled “Renewable energy comes at a cost” (Oct. 29) quoted the Texas Public Policy Foundation, which is a right-wing “think tank” funded by the Koch brothers, Exxon, Big Tobacco, and others whose interests don’t match those of the public.
When I look north from my home, I see wind turbines. They don’t bother me. Of course, that doesn’t mean that they don’t bother anybody. But I wonder if anyone is bothered more by the wind turbines than by the record heat and other extreme weather that we’ve been experiencing. Climate-change deniers say that our weather is unrelated to CO2 emissions, but that’s just more propaganda. Scientists are certain that CO2 emissions are heating up the atmosphere. The only uncertainty is in ascribing a specific cause to a specific event. The weather is too complicated for that. But weather patterns can be linked to specific causes, and a solid scientific consensus is that CO2 emissions are causing warmer temperatures. Common sense says the same thing. CO2 blocks the radiation of heat from Earth into space, creating a “greenhouse effect.” I read that in Scientific American magazine more than half a century ago, and it has never been disputed. As the level of CO2 rises, more heat is trapped in the atmosphere. The results of the rising temperature have also been predicted for more than half a century: more extreme weather of all kinds, heat, cold, drought, floods and storms. This September was the hottest September that has ever been recorded. And, as seems to have been the case in each of the last few years, we went straight from hot summer to cold winter, without much moderate fall weather in between. If CO2 levels continue to rise, conditions will become intolerable in the not-too-distant future.
By themselves, the wind turbines cannot avert climate catastrophe, but at least they are a start. Instead of criticizing them, we should be talking about what else we can do to reduce carbon consumption.
Donald Rohmer, Muenster
