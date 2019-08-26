Carmen Karston’s letter to the editor in the past weekend’s Register described what worries me most about our current president: “Trump ‘radiates insecurity.’ That is proven with every bragging or complaining tweet, every decision taken back the next day, every fault and mistake displaced and projected onto others, a daily practice.”
People like Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have doubtlessly noticed that, and surely they must be taking advantage of Trump’s childishness. I find it very difficult not to imagine how easy it must be for them to manipulate him, by pouring on the flattery and occasionally throwing in a veiled threat. My fear is reinforced every time he compliments Putin or refers to Xi as his “friend.” Both of these Communist dictators see the U.S. as the main obstacle to what they want most: world domination. The strong likelihood that they are manipulating our president frightens me.
Donald Rohmer, Muenster
