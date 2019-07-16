Is Ken Paxton animal, vegetable or mineral? The answer: The latter. Animals and some plants, it’s been proven, can relate to others of their own species. Attorney General Paxton is lead coated with brass. To illustrate:
Conditions for foster children in Texas are often little better than what some immigrant children have endured. Judges have ordered the changes that would bring Texas out of the bottom basement of ratings for foster care in the U.S. Those judges are consistently fought by Paxton, with the governor supporting him.
Children do not vote, but those who care about them do.
Ken Paxton might seem to have a Teflon coating, but it’s badly chipped. The only thing to do with a damaged Teflon pan is to discard it. The same goes for dysfunctional public figures, particularly when the price of their (seeming) success is at the expense of the wellbeing of children at the mercy of the state’s guardianship.
It certainly isn’t his performance that has kept the bribe-friendly Paxton in office. Whatever the length of his tenure so far is that many years too long.
Carmen Karston, Gainesville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.