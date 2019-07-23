A little note about my stay at Muenster Memorial Hospital.
Everyone was so nice and friendly. Always ready to help do anything you asked. Always friendly and talking to you. They checked all the time to see that you were OK.
The food was always fresh and warm. If you didn’t want what was brought to you, just ask for something else and they did their best to get it.
The housekeepers were always coming to clean and they did a real good job keeping supplies we needed in the bathroom.
Everything I encountered here was always about your needs and no one ever said anything that was not in a nice way and always with a smile.
I would tell anyone that this was the place to come for recovery and loving care.
Carolyn K. Spencer, Gainesville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.