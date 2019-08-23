To those who say that we need to give Donald Trump respect because he is our president, this was true for FDR, Truman, Eisenhower, JFK and LBJ. Nixon had some good years and Ford certainly earned respect, because, like the others, he gave it. The civil Carter, diplomatic Reagan, Presidents Bush Sr. and Jr., the debt-balancing Clinton all earned respect. Trump’s polar opposite, the intelligent, literate, articulate and socially mature “No Drama Obama,” is one of the world’s most respected men in our own times.
They all got respect because they gave respect to others. They did not distort the truth with ridiculous versions of history and outright lies. They did not insult our allies.
They employed competent, dedicated men and women on their cabinets and listened to their counsel because they had no adolescent need to rebel against authority by dismissing and then demeaning them as Trump has done repeatedly.
Former British ambassador Kim Darroch gave us the most cogent analysis of Trump heard yet when he said that for a leader of the free world, Trump “radiates insecurity.” That is proven with every bragging or complaining tweet, every decision taken back the next day, every fault and mistake displaced and projected onto others, a daily practice.
Those who are secure in themselves are not self-absorbed 24/7, day after week, month after year. They do not require being pandered to. They can hear criticism and accept it calmly and with equanimity. Trump tantrums. That’s insecurity. He thinks that consorting with bullying dictators makes him look tough. That’s insecurity.
It’s time for a change — of parties would be preferable, but if it’s not to be, right here in Texas are Republicans deserving of respect and trust; Joe Straus, John Zerwas, Will Hurd. Let’s put someone we can respect in the White House and send Trump back to his playgrounds and counting houses. Let Mitch McConnell try to find another puppet.
Carmen Karston, Gainesville
