So the NFL is considering playing what they say is the Black national anthem before the start of the first football game. Does the NFL think this will help bring us closer together, or is this going to be another stunt that keeps us divided and separated? But I’ll never know if they play the song or not because I’ll be boycotting the NFL and any other sports organization that supports the BLM organization. If I decide to protest the playing of this song by taking a knee when it is played, will I be thought of as a racist? Or will I be considered a racist or maybe a white supremacist because I teach my family to be proud of being white, and to be proud for the most part of our ancestors? I’ve seen racist behavior and it comes in all colors. So let’s help make this world a better place by showing respect for each other, and by treating others the way we want to be treated.
Rick Warden, Gainesville
