Some have expressed concerns about possible impacts related to the Wildcat Creek Wind Farm, including decreased property values in and around the proposed wind farm. To further address these concerns, EDP Renewables North America sought counsel from Real Property Analytics Inc. (RPA), which conducted a market analysis to understand any impacts the two existing wind farms north of Muenster have had on property values in the area. Given that wind farms have been operating in the community for several years, a reliable analysis of local impacts is possible and allows an assessment of potential impacts from the Wildcat Creek project to be based on facts, and not rumors or anecdotal evidence.
Multiple studies conducted at wind farms across the U.S. have found no statistical evidence that proximity to a wind farm negatively affects property values. The study just completed by RPA focused on Cooke County and came to this very conclusion: sales data shows that home values around the wind farm are trending upward at the same rate as the rest of Cooke County.
RPA was founded by a former professor at Texas A&M University. They are an independent, third-party real estate consulting firm that specializes in analyzing the effects of environmental contamination and other potentially adverse influences on the market value of residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties. The firm is known for its integrity and professionalism. Over the years, RPA’s principals have provided expert witness testimony on over 75 cases before federal and state courts in the U.S.
Using generally accepted appraisal methodology, RPA found that the study area — north of Muenster, an area which currently hosts more than 100 wind turbines — and Cooke County overall have both seen property sales prices increase since 2012, with properties around the wind farms actually outperforming Cooke County overall for most of this period. The median sales price for residential properties in the study area was found to be $227,500, vs. $210,000 in Cooke County.
Respectfully, this runs counter to claims made in the Sept. 11 letter to the editor by Mr. Jared Groce in the Gainesville Daily Register (“Property at risk with wind farm nearby,” on the Register’s website Sept. 11 and in print Sept. 12). Mr. Groce’s claim — that property values in the same study area have declined due to the existing wind farms — is not based on generally accepted appraisal methodology. And, his analysis ignored more than 80 percent of sales in the vicinity of the existing wind farms, and utilized atypical, “distressed” sales (entirely unrelated to the presence of the wind farms) to reach a determination of a negative impact.
In fact, a closer review of transactions identified by Mr. Groce indicates property with a view of wind turbines sold at higher prices per acre than comparable sales outside of the wind turbine study area. Another property he identified which is less than 600 feet from wind turbines sold at a higher price per acre than the comparable sale outside of the wind turbine study area.
This study by RPA joins a host of studies with the same conclusion — proximity to a wind farm does not negatively affect property values. The evidence shows the Wildcat Creek Wind Farm will not decrease property values, and in fact has the opportunity to bring numerous benefits to Cooke County such as steady income from lease payments to landowners, funding for schools and a boost to the local economy.
To review the full study, please visit www.wildcatcreekwindfarm.com.
Mike Peck, Houston, director of Project Management for EDP Renewables North America
